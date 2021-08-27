Yahoo Mail brings its iPad app to M1-powered Macs with latest update

Yahoo is out with its latest update for its Mail app for iPhone and iPad this week and the release brings the handy addition of M1 Mac support for a seamless and speedy experience.

Yahoo announced the news in a press release detailing version 6.36 of the Yahoo Mail app offering the M1 Mac support. Here are some of the features available with the app landing on Apple Silicon Macs:

The Yahoo Mail app is now available for M1-powered Macs! It’s the best way to experience email on Mac, and includes amazing features you love like: • Easy Unsubscribe: See your mailing lists in one place & opt-out with a click

• Quick Reply: Quickly respond to emails. Get 3 short AI-powered suggestions based on the email you received.

• Custom Alerts: Only get alerts for emails you care about

Notably, the Yahoo Mail app isn’t available on Intel Macs with the update, just M1 machines.

Yahoo Mail for iPhone, iPad, and M1 Macs is available as a free download from the App Store. On the Mac App Store listing, the app does show up as “Designed for iPad.”

