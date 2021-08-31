Morpho Converter receives biggest update yet with conversions from 256 regions [Giveaway]

In March, we covered Morpho Converter, a universal and versatile currency conversion app. Now, it’s receiving its biggest update yet with version 1.2. We’ve also got 500 codes to give away, so head below to try it out…

Morpho Converter is from the indie developers at Think Tap Work. This version brings a travel-related update that lets users view and adds common units of measure from 256 regions. It’s also possible to quickly view electrical information, illustrated plug types, calling codes, diving side, languages, and time zones to help you plan the trip.

Version 1.2 also brings:

Spelled-out conversion: Convert your number to written form in 31 different languages;

Convert your number to written form in 31 different languages; Speak results: Select from 29 languages in Settings. Long-press a conversion and choose a language to have the result spoken to you;

Select from 29 languages in Settings. Long-press a conversion and choose a language to have the result spoken to you; Shoe Size conversion based on the ISO standard.

Morpho Converter now supports new languages, including Portuguese (for Brazil and Portugal), Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Vietnamese. The app already supported English, Spanish, German, and French.

Morpho Converter features over 175 units and 170 currencies in the app. It offers widgets, complications, Siri and Shortcuts support, and more.

The app is free to download but offers in-app-purchase and you can enjoy it on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Users can subscribe to Morpho Converter for $0.49/month or $3.99/year, or choose a one-time $14.99 purchase, to unlock all Pro features for good.

Pro users can get:

Remove Ads

Unlimited Conversions

Hourly Currency Updates

Themes & Icons

Support Development

To celebrate the launch of version 1.2, Morpho Converter is giving away 500 promo codes for users to try out the Pro features of the app for three months. Just click here to redeem your code.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: