iOS classic Crossy Road landing soon on Apple Arcade

The list of hit iOS classic games continues to expand on Apple Arcade with the Frogger-inspired Crossy Road being the latest lined up to come to the service.

Apple Arcade updated its list of games that are “coming soon” today and many will be excited to see that the modern endless hopper Crossy Road is the newest addition (via MacRumors).

Developer Hipster Whale will launch the game for iPhone and iPad when it lands soon on Apple Arcade, however, there’s not a specific launch date announced for now. In the past we’ve seen up to a month wait from Apple Arcade releases being announced to the actual launch date.

But you can tap the “Get” button on the Apple Arcade Crossy Road app listing which will download the game to your device as soon as it’s available. Previously, Hipster Whale brought its Crossy Road Castle endless co-op game to Apple Arcade

Other titles that are launching soon on Apple Arcade include LEGO Star Wars Battles, Castlevania: Grimore of Souls, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Zen Pinball Party, MasterChef: Let’s Cook, Layton’s Mystery Journey, and more.

