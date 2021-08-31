JOBY introduces new MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 12 lineup to help content creators

MagSafe has turned out to be one of the most popular features for the iPhone 12 lineup. Accessories makers are presently coming out with new products on a weekly basis. JOBY is introducing the all-new GripTight system for MagSafe that’s aimed to give content creators the opportunity to use iPhone 12 without needing another complicated locking system.

The GripTight Mount for MagSafe includes a hybrid clamp that works in both vertical and horizontal orientations, allowing you to change from one position to another quickly. It can be incorporated into a rig with the GorillaPod, as well as allowing the user to include Beamo lights and Wavo mics for a professional-level mobile unit that’s lightweight and incredibly portable.

When paired with the GorillaPod, the GripTight Mount lets you wrap your iPhone around any product and then easily pull it back off if you need to make an adjustment or answer a call, and then pop it right back on.

It can also be paired with the new GripTight Wall Mount so you can take a quick Zoom call in your hotel room, follow instructions on a YouTube video while you’re putting something together, or just enjoy a FaceTime call with a friend. The wall mount is easy to position on most smooth, flat surfaces, giving greater versatility to where it can be installed.

If you use your iPhone 12 to create content, take Zoom calls on the go, or even just use the Camo app to improve the quality of the video calls you take on your MacBook Air, the new products from JOBY will help you take MagSafe to more places. The new JOBY GripTight GorillaPod, regular Mount, and wall mount are all available today.

