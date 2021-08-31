Nomad upgrades its popular Base Station Mini with MagSafe support for iPhone 12

Nomad has launched an improved version of its leather and aluminum Base Station Mini today by bringing MagSafe compatibility to the sleek wireless charger. Read on for a closer look at what you’re getting with the upgraded Base Station Mini for iPhone 12 users.

The new Nomad Base Station Mini with Magnetic Alignmnment retains all the great features of the original version (reviewed) like the padded leather surface for a scratch-free experience, aluminum chassis, USB-C connectivity, and a solid build quality.

And with the launch of the upgraded Base Station Mini, this is Nomad’s first wireless charger to dive into MagSafe compatibility. That means you’ve got a seamless experience to perfectly snap your iPhone 12 to the charger’s sweet spot every time – perfect for bedside tables, desktops, or even traveling.

Specs:

Magnetic padded leather surface

Up to 15W wireless power (7.5W for iPhones)

Single device charger

Magnetic alignment works with iPhone 12 lineup, but charger works with all Qi supported devices

Ambient light sensor dims LEDs at night

USB-C power input USB-C to USB-C cable included, power brick sold separately



You can pick up the new Base Station Mini with MagSafe compatibility direct from Nomad now, priced at $69.95.

The release comes just after Nomad launched its Horween leather iPhone 12 skins and high-quality screen protectors last week.





