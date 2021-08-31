Nomad upgrades its popular Base Station Mini with MagSafe support for iPhone 12

- Aug. 31st 2021 9:00 am PT

0

Nomad has launched an improved version of its leather and aluminum Base Station Mini today by bringing MagSafe compatibility to the sleek wireless charger. Read on for a closer look at what you’re getting with the upgraded Base Station Mini for iPhone 12 users.

The new Nomad Base Station Mini with Magnetic Alignmnment retains all the great features of the original version (reviewed) like the padded leather surface for a scratch-free experience, aluminum chassis, USB-C connectivity, and a solid build quality.

And with the launch of the upgraded Base Station Mini, this is Nomad’s first wireless charger to dive into MagSafe compatibility. That means you’ve got a seamless experience to perfectly snap your iPhone 12 to the charger’s sweet spot every time – perfect for bedside tables, desktops, or even traveling.

Specs:

  • Magnetic padded leather surface
  • Up to 15W wireless power (7.5W for iPhones)
  • Single device charger
  • Magnetic alignment works with iPhone 12 lineup, but charger works with all Qi supported devices
  • Ambient light sensor dims LEDs at night
  • USB-C power input
    • USB-C to USB-C cable included, power brick sold separately

You can pick up the new Base Station Mini with MagSafe compatibility direct from Nomad now, priced at $69.95.

The release comes just after Nomad launched its Horween leather iPhone 12 skins and high-quality screen protectors last week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
MagSafe

MagSafe
Nomad

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12