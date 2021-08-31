Spotify launches ‘Blend’ shared playlist feature to all users

Spotify has announced that it is now rolling out its highly anticipated Blend feature for creating shared playlists to all users. This feature launched in beta to a small percentage of Spotify users earlier this year, and it’s now widely rolling out.

In a blog post today, Spotify explained that Blend is a way for “two users to merge their musical tastes into one shared playlist made just for them.” Since beta testing of the feature began earlier this summer, Spotify has made some additional enhancements, including a new “taste match score” feature to see your listening preferences compared to your friends’.

We launched Blend Playlists in beta in early June as a new way for two users to merge their musical tastes into one shared playlist made just for them, making it even easier for users to connect, discover, and bond over the music they love with one another. Now, the experience includes new cover art to easily identify each of your Blend playlists, taste match scores to see your listening preferences compared to your friends’, and shareable data stories that are unique to every listening pair and can be shared across social channels.

You can find the Blend option in the Spotify application to begin the process of creating a shared personalized playlist that updates daily. Spotify explains:

Tap “Create Blend” in the Made for You hub on mobile. Next, tap “Invite” to select a friend to join your Blend via messaging. Once your friend accepts, Spotify will generate custom cover art and a track list for the two of you filled with songs that combine your listening preferences and tastes. Share your Blend results across your social channels by tapping “Share this story” at the bottom of your data story screen.

While Blend is available to free and paid Spotify subscribers, premium users get an added perk. Spotify says that premium subscribers can see additional data about preferences that contributed to each song on the playlist.

