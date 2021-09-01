Backblaze teams up with Vultr for new cloud storage competitor to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft

Many people think of Backblaze as just a cloud backup provider for Mac users looking to have an offsite copy of their photos, movies, documents, etc. The company also offers some robust business solutions as well. Today, Backblaze is announcing a new Backblaze B2 partnership with Vultr that gives organizations a storage alternative to the big three technology companies.

“Scalable cloud storage and compute are necessities for most modern applications,” said Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. “With Backblaze and Vultr together, it’s no longer a necessity for organizations to tolerate vendor lock-in, complexities, and costs that have traditionally come with legacy options.”

“The Backblaze-Vultr partnership means more developers can build the flexible tech stacks they

want to build, without having to make needlessly tough choices between access and

affordability,” said Shane Zide, VP of Global Partnerships at Vultr. “When two companies who

focus on ease-of-use and price-performance make their technologies work together, the whole

is greater than the sum of the parts.”

In today’s landscape for data storage, having more options is always a fantastic idea. Vultr is the largest privately owned global hyper-scale cloud provider on the market, so it becomes a nice alternative to feeling forced into using Amazon, Google, or Microsoft cloud business storage for scalability.

Vultr has more than 1.3 million customers, with more than 40 million instances deployed across 17 global environments. Vultr brings an affordable and easy-to-use cloud environment for businesses looking to streamline operations and avoid working with the biggest tech giants on the market.

For more information, check out the Backblaze blog.

