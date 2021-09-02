US states and cities ranked by 5G speeds and availability in new Opensignal report

Opensignal is out with a new analyst report today diving into how US states and cities compare when looking at 5G speeds, availability, video performance, and more. When it comes to the fastest average download speeds, New York state came out on top while Illinois and Texas led for availability. Keep reading for a look at the findings from Opensignal’s comprehensive new US 5G study.

As U.S. carriers continue to hit new milestones in their 5G network’ rollouts, Opensignal has now conducted the most comprehensive analysis of smartphone users’ 5G mobile experience across the U.S. We included all 50 states and as many as 250 cities in this new study. While 5G was present to some extent everywhere, the quality of 5G experience varied significantly. Our 5G users on the East Coast generally had a better 5G experience, followed by users on the West Coast and in the Great Lakes region.

New York stood out with the fastest average 5G download speeds at 114 Mbps, with Maryland following in second at 99.8, and New Jersey in third with 98.3

Coming in the last three spots were Mississippi at 49.1 Mbps, Maine at 46.1, and Vermont with an average of 42.2 Mbps.

As for 5G availability, Illinois and Texas almost tied with the latest cellular standard available for users ~27% of the time with Nevada coming in third with 26.3%.

Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont had the worst results at just 11.2, 10, and 5.7% 5G availability.

The 5G video and games experience didn’t vary as widely between states:





Going more in-depth with the fastest average 5G speeds and availability by US cities, here’s how things shook out:

Check out the full US 5G report from Opensignal here.

