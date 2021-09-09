Apple once again tops COVID-19 brand intimacy survey

For the second year in a row, Apple has ranked first as the most intimate brand during COVID-19, topping Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and other companies.

The survey conducted by MBLM (via Apple World Today) is now available in its “Brand Intimacy COVID Study 2021” and studies emotional connections between customers and brands during the pandemic.

The top 10 brands in the 2021 Brand Intimacy COVID Study are Apple, Amazon, Disney, Target, YouTube, Toyota, Walmart, Costco, Harley-Davidson, and Google.

“Apple continues to dominate and deepen its customer relationships during COVID. The brand has increased strength across a number of key measures, which demonstrates its dominance and ability to build strong emotional connections.”

According to the study, Apple is the only shared top brand across all ages. Millennials feature three media and entertainment brands out of their top five, whereas those 35-44 and 45-64 have more diverse lists.

Apple and Disney are shared across income ranges (from $35K-$100K and $150K+). Both income ranges feature media and entertainment, technology, and retail brands.

The Cupertino company is also the only one shared between men and women when reviewing their top five brands. “Men emphasize technology brands and media & entertainment, especially games, while women have a more diverse mix of industries.”

“Over the past several years, we have found that brands that are part of the smartphone ecossystem generally outperform brands that are not. The average Brand Intimacy Quotient for those in the ecossystem is higher than that of the overall study average. This suggests that, if a brand has a strong presence on these devices, then it can expand its capacity for fostering emotion connections with users.”

To read the full study, click here.

