Spotify wants to improve your playlists with new Enhance feature

In another take to differentiate itself from other music streaming services competitors like Apple Music, Spotify announced today a new Enhance feature for playlists. Available exclusively for Premium subscribers, Spotify started rolling out this feature today and says it will help its users get “perfect song recommendations.”

Avid playlist creators know: Some playlists come together without a hitch. With others, though, it may prove more difficult to find tracks that fit the tone or mood—or you might be looking to broaden your horizons and add new songs and artists. For those listeners who need some assistance while adding tracks to a new or existing playlist, we’re introducing Enhance.

With Enhance, Spotify Premium users will be able to easily add personalized recommendations to their playlists. Here’s how to enable and use it:

Toggle the feature on and off by tapping the new “Enhance” button at the top of each playlist; Recommendations woven into the track list will then appear. You’ll get one recommendation after every two tracks, for a max of 30 recommendations; If you like what you see, press the “+” icon next to each new track to permanently add them to the playlist.

Spotify warns that Enhance is an addition and not a substitution. “The songs you add will never be replaced, and you can turn off Enhance with a simple tap.”

According to the music streaming service, Enhance will help its users do more of what they love and will continue to evolve as Spotify learns more about what people prefer.

Here are all the countries this feature is rolling out in today: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, U.K., and the U.S.

