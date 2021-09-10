Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ and enhanced data now expanded to Italy

Apple today is expanding its enhanced Maps experience across Italy following some tests with specific regions of the Italian Peninsula earlier this year. Besides improved data, Apple Maps in Italy is also getting 3D buildings, better navigation, and even Look Around — which is Apple’s version of Street View built with 3D images.

As reported by MacStories, the expansion of the enhanced version of Apple Maps is now available in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, and Andorra. Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue mentioned how the company is committed to building its maps from scratch with more accurate information.

Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy, and we’re excited to bring this experience to even more users with today’s rollout. We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, including Look Around, Siri Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users in Italy to find the places they love and get to where they’re going even faster and easier.

These are the new features that are now available in Apple Maps for Italy:

Look Around

More detailed road coverage, pedestrian data, and land cover

Improved navigation

3D buildings

Siri Natural Language Guidance

Speed camera data

Lane guidance

But rendering is faster in USA than in Italy and in UK. pic.twitter.com/AVg4K1kDkI — domenico panacea (@domenicopanacea) September 10, 2021

Besides Italy, Apple has also been testing its improved maps in other European countries, including United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal.

