Apple will soon offer all 24-inch M1 iMac colors in its retail stores

Following the announcement of the iMac M1 earlier this year, Apple confirmed that only some of the colors would be available for demonstration and purchase at Apple Retail Stores around the world. However, it seems that the company will finally offer all the iMac colors in its physical stores to customers starting next week.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who just shared a tidbit on Twitter regarding Apple’s event on Tuesday. While we’re all waiting for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman is also expecting some news for the Mac.

Apple is unlikely to introduce any new Mac models at the event, but Gurman claims that the company will begin offering all the 24-inch iMac M1 colors in retail stores starting September 14.

The new iMac M1 is available in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. However, the orange, yellow, and purple models are available exclusively through the Apple Online Store. As of next week, these three colors will also be available in Apple Retail Stores, according to Gurman, so customers will be able to see and buy them right there instead of having to order online.

Not iPhone and Apple Watch only, some minor Mac news to look out for on September 14: Apple will start selling all 24-inch M1 iMac colors in retail stores. Yellow, orange, and purple were previously available only online. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2021

