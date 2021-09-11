Ikea and Sonos’ second-gen Symfonisk lamp leaks online with AirPlay 2 support

Ikea’s second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speakers have leaked online thanks to a Portuguese guide shop found by a Reddit user. The second-generation Symfonisk lamp is set to feature a new design that streamlines the speaker lamp’s base and adds the option to swap in different styles of lampshades (via the Verge).

According to the guide shop, it notes that the second-generation Symfonisk connects within the Wi-Fi network, supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, and has stereo sound when acquiring two lamps.

“Symfonisk Wi-Fi loudspeakers are the result of a collaboration between Ikea and Sonos so they can easily integrate with other Sonos items. You can play music, podcast, and radio over Wi-Fi without interruptions from phone calls or notifications. The music continues to play even when your phone or tablet is not around. Control each speaker individually to play music in one room and an audiobook in another, or group the speakers and play the same sound throughout your home.”

The support doccument shows two different shade options: a cylindrical glass option and a new translucent fabric option. Both will be available in black and white color schemes and cost €20 each, while the main speaker component is listed as costing €129. For comparison, the original Symfonisk table lamp cost $179.

This new table lamp is yet to be announced by Sonos or Ikea, and we will let you know when it happens.

Sonos raises prices for majority of products

While this new lamp just leaked, Sonos announced yesterday that it’s raising the price for the majority of products amid supply chain crunch, reported the Verge. Price increase will range from $10 more for its portable Roam, to $100 more for its Arc soundbar, and will take effect starting this Sunday, September 12.

During its earning call, Sonos cited both supply and demand factors in its decision to raise prices.

In a statement to The Verge, the company said it’s “always assessing market dynamics — including demand, supply chain, component costs and the competitive landscape.”

As price increases, make sure to take a look at 9to5Toys deals, which can help you save money when buying a new Sonos product here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: