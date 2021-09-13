Apple releases watchOS 7.6.2 with important security update

One day before the “California Streaming” event, Apple is releasing watchOS 7.6.2 for all users. This update brings an important security update.

Today’s build of watchOS 7.6.2 is 18U80 and in its release notes, Apple details why it’s updating the Apple Watch operating system before watchOS 8:

CoreGraphics Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

As reported by Apple, this issue with CoreGraphics has been actively exploited but it’s now fixed and the updated is available to Apple Watch Series 3 owners or later.

Also today, Apple seeded iOS 14.8 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.

Tomorrow, the company is expected to announce the release date of watchOS 8, its next big update regarding the Apple Watch operating system.

With watchOS 8, the company will add these features to the Apple Watch:

There’s a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail on watchOS 8;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

Don’t forget to update to watchOS 7.6.2 and follow our full coverage of the “California Streaming” event tomorrow.

