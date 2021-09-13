Apple releasing iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 to the public today

Apple is releasing iOS 14.8 to the public today for iPhone users, just days before we expect iOS 15 to also be released to the public. Analytics and Xcode data had previously suggested that iOS 14.8 was in development, and sure enough, it is rolling out now alongside iPadOS 14.8.

The build number for today’s release of iOS 14.8 is 18H17. You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 14.8 for iPad users today as well.

Notably, iOS 14.8 was not beta tested, so this is a surprise release for users. Apple’s release notes for the update simply say it “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Last year, Apple released iOS 13.7 on September 1, just two weeks before the release of iOS 14 to the public on September 16. Something else to consider this year is that Apple has already announced that it plans to give users a choice between updating to iOS 15 as soon as it’s released, or staying on iOS 14 but still receive important security updates.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

Did you find anything else new in today’s release of iOS 14.8? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: