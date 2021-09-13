Tedee is latest HomeKit-compatible smart lock via firmware upgrade

If you’re in Europe and looking for a HomeKit-compatible smart lock, you have one more option now. Tedee has announced that the promised HomeKit support has now been added to its existing locks via a firmware update…

Tedee locks were already compatible with both Google Home and Alexa.

The company says you won’t need its smart bridge, you’ll be able to connect the lock directly to your Home app.

Tedee is proud to announce the brand’s smart lock is now compatible with the Apple HomeKit smart home system. New functionality allows the operation of tedee through the Home app and asking Siri on enabled devices, including a smart lock in automated scenes and access sharing.

The long-awaited feature is introduced in the latest firmware update, backward compatible with all existing tedee smart locks. The integration allows full HomeKit functionalities without the need for tedee smart bridge. Available starting 13 September 2021. “We made a promise to make tedee smart lock work with Apple HomeKit. Now we don’t just deliver, but make it easy and free – a regular firmware update,” said Grzegorz Chuchra, CEO, Tedee. “We pushed our R&D team to the limit to make this huge change as effortless as possible. It affects not only new users but all tedee locks already on the market – and thousands of doors” […] “We are so happy to be compatible with Apple HomeKit – and join the best brands on the smart home market,” said Chuchra. “Easily added to the Home app, tedee lets users control their door lock with the interface they love, Apple Watch, or by asking Siri on enabled devices.”

The update process depends on whether it’s a new or existing lock.

For new locks:

Open tedee app and login. Select Menu > “Add new device” > “Add new device” button. Scan tedee activation QR code and follow steps in the app. On the last step, you will see a HomeKit slider – turn it on. Adding to the Home app process will start. Follow all steps. Now the lock is ready to use from tedee and Home apps.

For existing locks:

Open the tedee app. Select your lock and open its settings page. Scroll down and select the “HomeKit” option. If you see a system pop-up with a question to allow the app’s access to your home data, press OK. Select the “Add to the Apple Home app” button. Adding to Apple Home process will start, follow all steps. Now the lock is ready to use from the tedee and Home apps.

The Tedee smartlock won a 2021 iF design award, and costs €234.45.

