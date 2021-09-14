Apple begins offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals ahead of iPhone 13 release

Ahead of pre-orders officially beginning on Friday, Apple this evening has opened up iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to get a head start on their iPhone 13 upgrade before pre-order day rolls around.

Here’s how to get pre-approved for your iPhone 13 upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program:

Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone or visit Apple’s website Choose your preferred model and carrier Complete the upgrade process within the Apple Store app

You can also double check your eligibility under the “For You” tab of the Apple Store app, where you should see a “Check upgrade eligibility” button. This process entails picking your iPhone 13 model, choosing your carrier, and verifying your carrier details. If you’re new to the iPhone Upgrade Program, you’ll have to be approved by Apple’s partner bank — Citizens Bank — first.

Once you complete the pre-approval process, all you’ll have to do is return to the Apple Store app at the pre-order time and place your order. Pre-orders will begin at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET on Friday, September 17, with the first orders arriving on Friday, September 24.

One interesting tidbit here is that iPhone purchased through the iPhone Upgrade Program will not arrive with a physical SIM card, but rather an eSIM.

Notably, you can also get pre-approval for Apple Card financing as well, allowing you to reduce the number of hoops you’ll have to jump through on Friday morning.

Catch up on everything Apple announced at its September event in our live news hub.

