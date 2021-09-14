Apple releases all-new watch band collection in a wide variety of colors for Series 7

Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7, the company has introduced a fresh collection of watch bands. There are new colors and designs all across the board, including new striped sport loop bands. The new bands continue to work with previous Apple Watch generations and old bands will work with the Series 7.
Apple is offering the new bands in 41mm and 45mm sizes, as expected. All bands appear to have been updated except for the link bracelet which remains the same. It continues to be available in 38mm and 42mm sizes as it was originally.
All of the new bands are available to order today and deliver next week. You can also now order Apple Watch SE with any of the new bands starting today. We’ve listed out all of the new bands below in a handy list…
Solo Loop
- English Lavender
- Chalk Pink
- Marigold
- Clover
- Dark Cherry
- Abyss Blue
- Starlight
Braided Solo Loop
- Maize
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
Sport Band
- Clover
- Marigold
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
- Starlight
- Midnight
Sport Loop
- Maize/White
- Pink Pomelo/Tan
- Abyss Blue/Moss
- Dark Cherry/Forest Green
- (Product) Red
- Tornado/Gray
Nike Sport Band
- Olive Gray/Cargo
- Magic Ember/Crimson
- Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy
Nike Sport Loop
- Cargo Khaki with logo
- Summit White with logo
- Black with logo
Leather Link
- Golden Brown
- Dark Cherry
- Sequoia Green
- Midnight
Modern Buckle
- Wisteria
- Chalk
- Midnight
