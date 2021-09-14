Apple releases all-new watch band collection in a wide variety of colors for Series 7

Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7, the company has introduced a fresh collection of watch bands. There are new colors and designs all across the board, including new striped sport loop bands. The new bands continue to work with previous Apple Watch generations and old bands will work with the Series 7.

Apple is offering the new bands in 41mm and 45mm sizes, as expected. All bands appear to have been updated except for the link bracelet which remains the same. It continues to be available in 38mm and 42mm sizes as it was originally.

All of the new bands are available to order today and deliver next week. You can also now order Apple Watch SE with any of the new bands starting today. We’ve listed out all of the new bands below in a handy list…

Solo Loop

English Lavender

Chalk Pink

Marigold

Clover

Dark Cherry

Abyss Blue

Starlight

Braided Solo Loop

Maize

Dark Cherry

English Lavender

Abyss Blue

(Product) Red

Sport Band

Clover

Marigold

Dark Cherry

English Lavender

Abyss Blue

(Product) Red

Starlight

Midnight

Sport Loop

Maize/White

Pink Pomelo/Tan

Abyss Blue/Moss

Dark Cherry/Forest Green

(Product) Red

Tornado/Gray

Nike Sport Band

Olive Gray/Cargo

Magic Ember/Crimson

Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy

Nike Sport Loop

Cargo Khaki with logo

Summit White with logo

Black with logo

Leather Link

Golden Brown

Dark Cherry

Sequoia Green

Midnight

Modern Buckle

Wisteria

Chalk

Midnight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: