‘California streaming’ keynote now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Tuesday held its long-awaited September special event – and if you missed the keynote, don’t worry. The company has just shared on its official website and YouTube channel the videos from today’s “California streaming” keynote.

The company today introduced a whole new line of iPhone 13 models with improved cameras, updated display with smaller notch, ProMotion in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, and more. Apple also introduced Apple Watch Series 7 with a new design and bigger displays.

This was Apple’s third special event of 2021 and also the seventh entirely online event since WWDC 2020 in June last year. Once again, the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has live-streamed the presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched. The keynote is also available on Apple Podcasts as audio-only and an HD video version.

Don’t forget to check out our full coverage here on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announced today.

You can watch the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: