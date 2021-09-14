Developers can now submit iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 compatible apps to the App Store

Following its special event on Tuesday, Apple has just announced that developers can now submit their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 compatible apps to the App Store. System updates will be released for all users next week.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 bring new APIs such as Safari extensions, Shazam integration, deepened Focus mode support, and more. Developers who have new apps or updates with iOS 15 features can now submit them to the App Store ahead of the official release of iOS 15 on Monday.

Apple says watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 compatible apps can now also be submitted to the App Store. As for macOS Monterey, the update will come later this year, so developers will have to wait a bit longer before uploading macOS 12-ready apps.

Of course, developers need Xcode 13 RC to ship updated apps.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the world’s most advanced mobile operating systems, will soon be available to customers worldwide. Build your apps using Xcode 13 Release Candidate, test them on devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Release Candidates, and submit them for review. Starting April 2022, all iOS and iPadOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with Xcode 13 and the iOS 15 SDK.

Both iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 will be released to all users on September 20. More details can be found on the Apple Developer website.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: