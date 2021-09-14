iPad Pro & Air also gain ‘English lavender’ smart folios alongside new iPad mini, 9th gen iPad

Alongside the new iPad mini, Apple released new colors for the smart folio. The new colors are English lavender and dark cherry. English lavender is also now available for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 9th generation iPad.

Unfortunately Apple has not released dark cherry covers for the iPad Air, iPad Pro, or 9th generation iPad. That color will remain exclusive to the iPad mini for now it appears.

The new English lavender color joins all of the existing ones like electric orange, mallard green, dark blue, white, and black. You can order them starting today and they arrive later this week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: