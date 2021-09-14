Twitter verification applications reopening, who knows for how long

The quest for Twitter verification can sometimes feel more like the search for the holy grail, with applications opening and closing at random – but, for now, you will once again be able to apply …

The verification process was initially limited to high-profile public figures with high follower counts, before being extended on rather opaque terms. Complaints about this, and about some totally unacceptable verifications, led the company to pause all account verification.

It took almost three years for Twitter to reopen the verification program, this time with a more transparent process, with publicly stated criteria. The social network said that accounts needed to be notable, authentic, and active, and to fit one of six different categories.

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

That application window lasted a week, before the process was again put on hold, apparently to allow the company to catch up.

Twitter verification resumed the following month, but there was confusion about why some people were verified while others, who appeared to be identically qualified, were refused. The company subsequently said more about what it looked for in particular cases.

Authenticity: If you’re using a website to verify your authenticity, it must be the website for a Verified organization. The website must also reference your name and Twitter account;

Follower count: For any company/brand/organization and those applying as an activist/influential individual, your follower count must be in the top .05% of active accounts located in the same geographic region;

For any company/brand/organization and those applying as an activist/influential individual, your follower count must be in the top .05% of active accounts located in the same geographic region; Journalists: Your Twitter profile must reference the news org you’re affiliated with and link to its official website. The news org(s) you reference must be a notable, Verified organization as listed in Twitter’s policy.

Applications were again halted last month.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience.

But now, it’s back on.

We’re back to rolling out access to request a blue badge. If you’re planning to apply and don’t yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Verified (@verified) September 13, 2021

For how long, no one can say, so don’t hang around if you want to apply for that blue checkmark …

Image: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

