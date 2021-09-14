watchOS 8 for Apple Watch officially launching on September 20

Apple Watch Series 7 may not have a release date yet, but watchOS 8 is coming next week. The new software update for Apple Watch Series 3 and later will drop on Monday.
watchOS 8 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3, SE, Series 4, 5, and 6 on Monday, September 20. The new watchOS upgrade introduces new features and watch faces including better always-on display support, an updated Mindfulness app, more workouts, and other app changes and improvements.
