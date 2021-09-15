Stacktrace Podcast 153: “California Streaming”

John and Rambo share their first impressions of the products announced at Apple’s “California Streaming” event — including the iPhone 13 lineup, the new iPad “Classic” and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7.
