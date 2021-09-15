Stacktrace Podcast 153: “California Streaming”

- Sep. 15th 2021 8:58 am PT

0

John and Rambo share their first impressions of the products announced at Apple’s “California Streaming” event — including the iPhone 13 lineup, the new iPad “Classic” and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Sponsored by iMazing: Get the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management for Mac and Windows 30% off for a limited time.


