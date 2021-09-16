Thursday’s best deals: All-new 10.2-inch iPad goes to $299, Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet $49, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the all-new Apple 10.2-inch iPad seeing a pre-order discount to $299. That’s alongside an Amazon low on Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet at $49 and this Mac-inspired elago Apple Watch stand for $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 10.2-inch iPad sees launch discount to $299

After seeing the new iPad mini go live with a launch discount earlier in the week, those planning to score the just-announced entry-level iPad can now also save. Walmart is now offering the 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB in both Space Gray and Silver for $299. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at the best pre-order discount yet and a rare chance to pick up Apple’s latest without having to pay full price ahead of release.

Slated to drop next Friday, September 24, the newest addition to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience that is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera, which automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Score an Amazon low on Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $49 in several styles. Down from the usual $59 price tag, today’s offer amounts to an Amazon all-time low, matching our previous mention from April.

While not the just-announced models with Apple Find My integration, these official MagSafe Leather Wallets sport much of the same features otherwise for existing iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Rest your Apple Watch on elago’s Mac-inspired stand

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its W4 Apple Watch Stand to $11. While you’d more typically pay $14, today’s offer amounts to the first notable price cut of the year at 22% off. Matching our previous mention from the holiday season last year, this is also the second-best price to date.

Delivering some old-school Apple vibes to your nightstand, this elago W4 stand provides a notable place to refuel your Apple Watch, thanks to a colorful design inspired by the iMac G3. With support for Nightstand mode and a soft silicone build that won’t scratch your device, this is a great addition to your setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: