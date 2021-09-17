Apple promoting iPhone 13 video capabilities with new #HollywoodInYourPocket hashflag on Twitter

Certainly most of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro features are related to the cameras, which have been upgraded with better lenses and new video capabilities — including Cinematic Mode. To promote these new features, Apple has now added a new hashflag #HollywoodInYourPocket on Twitter.

If you’re not familiar with hashflag, this is what Twitter calls an icon displayed next to some special hashtags on Twitter. Apple typically creates hashflags to promote their special events (as they did for this week’s event), but now the company is using a hashflag to highlight the new iPhone 13 cameras.

As noted by Hashflags.io, the new hashflag associated with #HollywoodInYourPocket was added earlier today with an icon of a clapperboard with the Apple logo. The company is already using the special hashtag in tweets that promote videos recorded with Cinematic Mode on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Shift focus between foreground and background automatically with Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 Pro. #HollywoodInYourPocket

In some cases, users were only able to see the special icon of the new hashflag using the Twitter app.

Shift focus between foreground and background

automatically with Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 Pro. #HollywoodInYourPocket — Apple (@Apple) September 17, 2021

During the keynote, Apple demonstrated a couple of videos shot with Cinematic Mode on iPhone 13, which are now available on the company’s official YouTube channel. Earlier today, Apple also shared a guided tour showing everything new in the iPhone 13 lineup.

