Apple shares in-depth ‘guided tour’ of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro [Video]

- Sep. 17th 2021 9:17 am PT

After opening up preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has shared a new in-depth video diving into the new features and benefits of its latest smartphones from the new camera advancements, ProMotion 120Hz display, battery life, and more.

Filmed from Apple’s LA Tower Theatre store, the new detailed iPhone 13 walkthrough is a seven-minute look into what the new smartphones bring to the table.

Highlights include looking at the new Cinematic mode video feature, improved low-light camera performance, 3x optical zoom, durability and water resistance, battery and display, ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and more.

The video tour offers a really high production value with the new features shown off in real-world examples.

Apple’s also included helpful chapter markers for the various sections of the video guide. Check out the full iPhone 13 tour below:

iPhone 13

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

