iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: 5 reasons to upgrade

The iPhone 13 is here. Whether you have an iPhone 12, 11, or even older, there’s plenty of reasons to upgrade to this year’s iPhone. Head below as we recap five of the top reasons why you should consider upgrading ahead of pre-orders opening tomorrow.

As you probably know, Apple is bringing the same iPhone 12 sizes to this year’s iPhone: 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. This means you can choose between the iPhone 13 mini up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Now, let’s dive into the five reasons to upgrade to this new phone:

Sierra Blue and pink iPhones are now a reality

Ever since Apple brought back fun colors with the iPhone XR, one of the things I look forward to on a new iPhone are the color changes. This year, Apple nailed not only the iPhone 13 Pro with the new Sierra Blue, but also the iPhone 13 with a brand new pink option.

For the regular models, you still can get Midnight, Starlight, Blue, and Red, while on the Pro version, there’s Graphite, Silver, and Gold, which all look really premium.

And, even though you shouldn’t upgrade just for the color, lots of people enjoy showing off that they have a new phone based on its color. Can you blame them? It’s Sierra Blue/pink!

The iPhone 13 is all about cameras – really

Apple says that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini include a “massive leap in camera design” with a new Wide camera that gathers 47% more light for less noise and brighter images. Apple has also added sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all new iPhones.

These new phones also introduce a new Cinematic mode feature, which records videos of people, pets, and objects with a depth effect and automatic focus changes.

Apple is also introducing something it calls Photographic Styles, which it describes as customized preferences and filters that intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved.

If you want to go even further, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature an Ultra-Wide camera with a 92% boost in low light performance, the Wide camera has up to 2.2x improvement in low light performance, while the telephoto camera includes a new 3x optical zoom sensor.

With the cameras, Apple is introducing macro photography, Smart HDR 4, ProRes video recording, and improved Night mode for all three cameras.

Twice the storage for the base and the higher models

It’s a shame Apple’s iPhone 12 only has 64GB. Fortunately, the company doubled the storage with the iPhone 13, and it now starts with a 128GB configuration. This means that more people will feel comfortable spending less on a new phone and still have enough storage.

For those who really want an external SSD as an iPhone, Apple is giving the iPhone 13 Pro users a 1TB configuration choice. So, whether you’re going with the most affordable iPhone or the most expensive, Apple now has you covered.

You can choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB in all models and up to 1TB with the Pro versions.

iPhone 13 has better battery longevity than any other iPhone

2021 has been considered an “S” for the iPhone line, but Apple knows how to charm its customers. After making the iPhone 12 battery smaller, this year’s iPhone has the largest battery ever in an iPhone.

Apple promises 1.5 hours more on the mini and Pro models compared to their previous versions and up to 2.5 hours more on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max, compared to the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max. For example, on its specification page, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be used for 95 hours of audio playback, 15 hours more than its predecessor.

Not only is the battery bigger, but the A15 Bionic is more efficient and powerful than ever. You can learn more about the new batteries here.

It’s all about the deals

Another reason to upgrade to this year’s iPhone is that Apple is aggressively pushing its users to trade in their old iPhones. Whether they’ll be doing this with Apple or with a carrier, you can get some great deals, even if you just bought an iPhone 12.

Verizon, for example, is giving new customers a chance to save up to $800 on iPhone 13 Pro Max models. With AT&T, you can save up to $1,000 on the new flagship handset if you pre-order the new iPhone with them.

Here are the BEST deals for the new iPhones.

Wrap-up

The iPhone never looked better. You still get a smaller notch, better 5G, more resistant smartphone, and more.

Are you planning to buy the new iPhone 13? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: