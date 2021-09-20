Here’s how to install iOS 15 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 15 like Focus mode, Live Text, offline Siri, all-new Safari, redesigned Notifications, and more? Follow along for how to install iOS 15 on iPhone.

iOS 15 is officially available for all iPhone and iPad users after going through the beta testing process since June.

Notably, some of the big iOS 15 features like FaceTime SharePlay, Apple Wallet ID cards, App Privacy Report, and more.

How to install iOS 15 on iPhone

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

your iPhone or iPad Swipe down and tap General

Choose Software Update

Tap Download and Install under iOS 15 If iOS 14.8 appears at the top, look at the bottom and choose Upgrade to iOS 15 Then tap Download and Install

under iOS 15 Follow the prompts to finish the installation

Here’s how the process looks:

If you don’t have enough storage on your device to install iOS 15, your iPhone or iPad will ask if you’d like to automatically and temporarily remove content to do it.

More iOS 15 tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: