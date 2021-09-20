Here’s how to install iOS 15 on iPhone

- Sep. 20th 2021 11:00 am PT

0

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 15 like Focus mode, Live Text, offline Siri, all-new Safari, redesigned Notifications, and more? Follow along for how to install iOS 15 on iPhone.

iOS 15 is officially available for all iPhone and iPad users after going through the beta testing process since June.

Notably, some of the big iOS 15 features like FaceTime SharePlay, Apple Wallet ID cards, App Privacy Report, and more.

How to install iOS 15 on iPhone

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad
  • Swipe down and tap General
  • Choose Software Update
  • Tap Download and Install under iOS 15
    • If iOS 14.8 appears at the top, look at the bottom and choose Upgrade to iOS 15
    • Then tap Download and Install
  • Follow the prompts to finish the installation

Here’s how the process looks:

How to install iOS 15 on iPhone

If you don’t have enough storage on your device to install iOS 15, your iPhone or iPad will ask if you’d like to automatically and temporarily remove content to do it.

More iOS 15 tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics iOS 15

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12