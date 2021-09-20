Here’s how to install iOS 15 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 15 like Focus mode, Live Text, offline Siri, all-new Safari, redesigned Notifications, and more? Follow along for how to install iOS 15 on iPhone.
iOS 15 is officially available for all iPhone and iPad users after going through the beta testing process since June.
Notably, some of the big iOS 15 features like FaceTime SharePlay, Apple Wallet ID cards, App Privacy Report, and more.
How to install iOS 15 on iPhone
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad
- Swipe down and tap General
- Choose Software Update
- Tap Download and Install under iOS 15
- If iOS 14.8 appears at the top, look at the bottom and choose Upgrade to iOS 15
- Then tap Download and Install
- Follow the prompts to finish the installation
Here’s how the process looks:
If you don’t have enough storage on your device to install iOS 15, your iPhone or iPad will ask if you’d like to automatically and temporarily remove content to do it.
