Not ready for iOS 15? Here’s how to stay on iOS 14 and still receive security updates

iOS 15 is finally here, and it brings multiple new features like Portrait Mode in FaceTime, Focus mode and redesigned notifications, improved Maps, Live Text, and more. However, some users may want to stay on iOS 14 for a bit longer before updating to iOS 15, and Apple now offers an option to help these people.

As we announced earlier this year, Apple is finally letting users stay on a previous major version of iOS and still receive important security updates that were previously only included with the latest versions of iOS. In other words, you can stay on iOS 14 and still get security patches if you don’t want to install iOS 15 right now.

iOS may now offer a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates.

If you’re not ready to install iOS 15 yet, here’s what you need to do to stay on iOS 14:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad

app on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad Go to the General menu

menu Tap Software Update

Tap Automatic Updates

Disable the options to automatically download and install iOS updates

The iOS 15 update is now shown as an alternative update in the Settings app. If you choose not to install it (and make sure your device is set to not install software updates automatically), you can keep running iOS 14 on your device. When Apple releases security patches for iOS 14, you’ll see them in the Software Update menu instead of the iOS 15 updates.

This is one of the biggest changes Apple has made to the iOS update system in recent years, as the company has always forced its users to install the latest version of the operating system to receive security patches.

Of course, if you stay on iOS 14, you won’t get the new iOS 15 features. This option is probably focused on users who may have to wait longer until a specific app or accessory is updated with iOS 15 support, which sometimes happens in the corporate environment.

Are you staying on iOS 14 or have you already updated to iOS 15? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: