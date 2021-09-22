Stacktrace Podcast 154: “The App Store paradise we all want”

After discussing various refactoring strategies and app extensions for iOS apps running on the Mac, John and Rambo dive into the latest App Store news, how Apple TV+ compares to its competitors, and how to switch networking environments within a beta app.
- Non-optional optionals
- The “Locks and Keys” principle
- Chibi Studio
- Epic vs Apple ruling
- The outcome of the Japan Fair Trade Commission’s recent investigation into the App Store
- Apple TV+ wins big at the Emmys
- fastlane
