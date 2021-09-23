First iPhone 13 pre-orders now arriving to customers around the world

As the clock turns to September 24 around the world, the first iPhone 13 orders have started arriving to early pre-order customers. This also means that the new devices are slowly becoming available for pickup and purchasing at Apple Stores around the world.

Eager iPhone 13 users have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share new pictures of their devices. These real-world images provide a close look at the iPhone 13 colors, the smaller notch, the packaging, and more.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are available in five different colors: midnight, starlight, blue, red, and pink. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in four different colors: silver, graphite, gold, and sierra blue.

Some people who pre-ordered their iPhone 13 for in-store pickup have started seeing their order status change to “Ready for Pickup” in the Apple Store app. Of course, you can’t actually pick up your order until your assigned time tomorrow — so don’t try to head to your Apple Store tonight.

As your iPhone 13 order arrives, remember that citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap.

The entire iPhone 13 lineup is powered by Apple’s newest A15 Bionic processor and feature 5G support. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature new ProMotion display technology for the first time, while the entire lineup has gotten some notable camera updates.

Let us know down in the comments when you receive your iPhone 13 pre-order, or when you are able to successfully pick it up from the Apple Store!

