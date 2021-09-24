Apple shares photos of first customers to buy the iPhone 13 in retail stores

We’ve already seen photos of the first iPhone 13 pre-orders arriving, and now Apple has shared photos of some of the first customers to buy the iPhone 13 in its retail stores.

So far Apple has shared photos from Apple Sanlitun in Beijing …

The company typically adds photos throughout the day.

On Friday, September 24, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, powerful new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad went on sale around the world. Apple Store locations, as well as Apple’s online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage. Online or in-store, Apple Specialists are available one-on-one to help customers choose their new product, trade in an old one, find a great carrier offer, and help them get up and running on their new device. Customers at Apple Sanlitun in Beijing, China, explore the newest iPhone and iPad lineups.

Check out more photos below.

My own phone arrived not long ago in a somewhat bizarre experience with Apple’s UK courier company, DPD. I’d yesterday been offered the option to book a one-hour delivery slot, and went for the earliest one available, which was 11 a.m. At 8: 30a.m., DPD delivered another package, and the driver said he had another one for me but couldn’t give it to me until 11 a.m. My attempts to persuade him were unsuccessful, and he duly returned in the booked time-slot to hand it over …





















