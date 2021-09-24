Apple issues fixes for bugs affecting widgets and Apple Music on iPhone 13

It’s iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 launch day and some early users are experiencing a handful of minor bugs with their devices. Earlier today, 9to5Mac reported that some iPhone 13 users are unable to use the popular Apple Watch Unlock feature. Apple has also now published two support documents detailing issues with Apple Music and Home Screen widgets on the new devices.

Widget bugs

First off, Apple says it has discovered “an issue where widgets might revert to their default settings after you restore your iPhone or iPad from a backup.” The issue affects a “limited number” of the following devices, according to Apple:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Unfortunately, it appears that if your widgets are reset after restoring your new iPhone or iPad from an iCloud backup, there is no way to automatically fix the problem.

Instead, to resolve this issue Apple advises users to customize their widget settings manually. To do this:

Touch and hold a widget to open the quick actions menu. Tap Edit [widget name]. Make your changes, then tap outside of the widget to exit.

Apple Music bugs

In a second support document published overnight, Apple says that some iPhone 13, iPad 9, and iPad mini users are unable to access Apple Music if they restore their devices from an iCloud backup. Apple says that these users “might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use Sync Library on your new device.”

Apple has issued a day-one update for the iPad 9, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 lineup to resolve this issue.

Go to Settings > General. Tap Software Update. Tap Install Now. Wait for the update to finish.

Have you received your new iPhone 13 or iPad yet? Have you experienced any bugs or issues during setup? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: