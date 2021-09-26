Face ID stops working if you replace the iPhone 13 screen with third-party repair [Video]

Yesterday, we took a closer look at how the new iPhone 13 Pro Max handles drop tests. Now, another YouTuber claims that you’ll probably not be able to replace your iPhone 13’s screen with third-party repair centers without losing access to Face ID.

Phone Repair Guru shows in a new video that although it’s easier to replace some screen components, once the user needs to get a new screen, they’ll probably need to go to Apple or an authorized center to get the iPhone fixed.

He shows that when you replace the iPhone 13 microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor everything works as expected. But when you replace your iPhone 13 screen with a new one, it will say that the display is not original and you lose Face ID support.

Important Display Message Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display.

Phone Repair Guru explains that there are some workarounds like transferring some chips to the new screen but most repair shops won’t do that because it’s “too sophisticated.”

Apple is already facing a lot of controversy in regards to the Right to Repair law and this will only make it more difficult for new iPhone 13 owners to repair their iPhones in a different place than with Apple.

Last month, WSJ Joanna Stern showed how difficult it was to fix two water-damaged MacBooks. While Apple recommended her buying a new Mac, since fixing them would be too expensive, one independent repair shop was able to fix one of her Macs for a reasonable price.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether Apple will update the iPhone 13 to make it easier for third-party repair centers to replace the iPhone screen or if this time users will have to be even more careful with their new devices.

Check out Phone Repair Guru full video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: