Beats unveils A-Cold-Wall Beats Studio3 Wireless Limited Edition

There’s another Beats Studio3 Wireless hitting the shelves of your favorite Apple Store very soon. The Apple-owned company has announced a new A-Cold-Wall limited edition version of the Beats Studio3 presented by Samuel Ross in partnership with Beats by Dre.

As spotted by Macotakara, this new Beats Studio3 Wireless is still listed as “Coming Soon” on Apple’s website.

This collaboration infuses the iconic Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone silhouette with a slate color palette featuring a speckled cement application that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. The ACW bracket logo and onyx stroke run down each side with a clay color inner band to give the headphone contrast and graphic sophistication. Mindful of our environmental impact, Beats Studio3 packaging is designed with wood fiber that is either recycled or sourced from responsibly managed forests. The exterior box and elegant, debossed band are constructed with recycled fiber content to promote resource conservation while making the entire experience feel deeply considered.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless was first introduced in 2017 and ever since then, the company has been releasing limited editions as well as new colors.

These headphones deliver a great listening experience with Pure Active Noise Cancelling, which blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range.

Different from the Beats Studio Buds, the Studio3 Wireless use the Apple W1 chip for seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, as well as up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on. With the Fast Fuel technology, it’s possible to charge these headphones for 10 minutes and get 3 hours of play.

This limited Studio3 Wireless will cost $349.95 and you can find it here.

