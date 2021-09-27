Skype for iPhone and Mac gets a redesign and new features

Skype is receiving a major update on all platforms. According to Microsoft, this is an “improved, faster, reliable, and super modern-looking Skype.” In a blog post, Microsoft says it’s upgrading and modernizing “the most important part” of Skype, the call stage, adding new layouts, themes, and other ways to help everyone connect more closely on the call.

“We wanted to make sure the app still felt familiar while we modernized the look and feel and made the experience more inclusive.“

Users can now see themselves in a call. With a new “together” mode, everyone can appear in this new grid, even if they’re not sharing video. Skype is also bringing audio-only participants, and they will get their own backgrounds on the call stage.

The video call app now has upgraded chat headers with a new layout, added group avatars, and new button gradients.

When you don’t want to download Skype, sign up for a new account, or just want to keep your call under 45 minutes, there’s a new Skype tool called Meet Now. With it, you can create and join calls with only one link, similar to what FaceTime is doing now with iOS 15.

Microsoft says Skype calls are available in all browsers so “no matter which device, platform, or browser you’re using, Skype will always give you a great experience.”

There are also some other gimmicks such as customized notification sounds, in-call reactions, and super reactions.

One of the most notable features coming to the app is Skype Universal Translator. According to the blog post, “with Universal Translator, you can communicate with anyone in any language, on a landline or a video call. Low-cost calls with a real-time translator on top, we love bringing that science fiction from Star Trek to reality.”

What do you think of all these features? Are you still using Skype? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: