Apple says ‘jelly scrolling’ effect on iPad mini 6 display is not an issue

Following the official launch of the iPad mini 6 in stores last week, customers around the world have been noticing an annoying “jelly scrolling” effect on the tablet’s display. As it turns out, Apple has now confirmed that this effect is completely normal, and that it’s not a hardware issue.

For those unfamiliar, “jelly scrolling” is when half of the display is refreshing noticeably slower than the other, which results in a wobble effect when content is moving quickly. There have been multiple reports of this since the iPad mini 6 was released, as users have come to think that this could be a hardware malfunction or even a software bug.

But even though this effect has been bothering multiple users, Apple has now said in a statement to ArsTechnica that the “jelly scrolling” effect is completely expected on LCD screens. The company argues that LCD panels “do refresh line by line,” ​which causes a delay between lines.

In response to our inquiry, Apple has told us that the “jelly scroll” issue on the 6th-generation iPad mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.

Despite Apple’s response, ArsTechnica notes that the “jelly scrolling” effect is much less noticeable on other iPad models with 60Hz LCD displays, such as the iPad Air 4 and the entry-level iPad. Unfortunately, as Apple says this is an expected behavior, those who have bought the new iPad mini 6 and are unhappy with the display won’t be able to ask for a repair or replacement.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Of course, customers who don’t want to live with this annoying display effect can return the iPad mini to Apple and get a full refund within 14 days of purchase.

Have you noticed this effect on the iPad mini 6 display? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: