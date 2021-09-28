Tuesday’s best deals: Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13, Beats Studio buds $110, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. That’s on top of Beats Studio Buds at $110 and Rachio HomeKit sprinkler controllers from $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker MagSafe Car Mount sees first discount in latest sale

Anker is back today with its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of iPhone and Android essentials to pair with markdowns for your everyday carry, its latest headphones, and more from $13. Headlining this deal is the first discount on Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Charging Car Mount at $24. Down from $36, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a new all-time low.

Having just launched earlier this summer, this MagSafe charger differs from the standard model thanks to being able to refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. It’s compatible with both iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, and previously made our roundup of the best MagSafe accessories.

Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design at $110

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds in certified refurbished condition for $110. Having launched earlier this year with a $150 price tag, you’re looking at the lowest price yet to bring home the new releases with 26% in savings. Today’s offer is also $20 under the Amazon low.

Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-friendly design that’s as compelling for iPhone users as it is for those in the Android ecosystem. One of the most enticing features is the active noise cancellation, which is joined by the IPX4 water-resistant build. There’s also Hey Siri support and up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the USB-C charging case.

Rachio HomeKit sprinkler controllers on sale from $180

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $230, down from $280.

In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when rain is predicted and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package.

