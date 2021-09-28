iPhone 13 Pro Max crowned best smartphone display thanks to ProMotion and more

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s new ProMotion display has been granted DisplayMate’s “Best Smartphone Display Award.” This award is based on a combination of lab tests and measurements, which all resulted in the iPhone 13 Pro Max having a “top tier” smartphone display with a performance grade of A+.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the recipient of this same award last year. The iPhone 13 Pro Max’s display is even better, so it’s unsurprising to see it take the crown.

The specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max OLED display include ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, HDR, True Tone, Wide color, Haptic Touch, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1000 nits max brightness (typical), 1200 nits max brightness (HDR), and more. It measures in at 6.7-inches and features a 2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458 PPI.

Here’s what DisplayMate has to say about the iPhone 13 Pro Max panel after its tests:

Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect. Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 13 Pro Max receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records including 6 that are Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect that are listed above. The iPhone 13 Pro Max joins the very select Top Tier of Smartphone Displays which all provide Close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, so they all received and maintain Concurrent DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards. All are Excellent State-of-the-Art Displays, each is better in some Display Performance Categories, but None are Best in All the Display Performance Categories. Note that measured numerical display performance differences that are Visually Indistinguishable are equivalent.

The full review of the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s display is well worth a read and can be found on the DisplayMate website.

