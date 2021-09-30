Apple joins Cyber Readiness Institute to help small businesses become more secure

The Cyber Readiness Institute announced this week that Apple has joined as co-chair of the institute to invest in bolstering global small business cybersecurity education and protection. In a blog post, CRI welcomed the Cupertino company and its co-founder, saying they look forward to collaborating with Apple:

“We are very excited to welcome Apple as a Co-Chair of the Cyber Readiness Institute,” said Christopher G. Caine, President of the Center for Global Enterprise, a co-founding member of CRI. “Apple’s commitment to raising the bar for cybersecurity across businesses of all sizes, as well as its global reach, will help CRI advance its content and scale its mission. We look forward to collaborating with Apple on developing innovative programs to improve the security of global supply chains by focusing on practical steps SMBs can take to be more cyber ready.”

As a co-chair of Cyber Readiness Institute, Apple will share best practices and experiences that inform the development of free cybersecurity tools and resources for SMBs(small and medium-size businesses). CRI also says the Cupertino company will support content development and collaborate with programs that support small and medium-sized businesses in Apple’s global supply chain.

Cyber Readiness Institute includes nearly 90 organizations representing more than two million SMBs, worldwide. It has partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), World Economic Forum (WEF), and The Aspen Institute.

You can learn more about the institute paper here.

