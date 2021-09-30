Apple MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $84 in today’s best deals + M1 iMac $118 off, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at $84. That’s alongside up to $118 in savings on the M1 iMac and the last day to take advantage of our exclusive Twelve South HoverBar Duo discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack sees rare discount

After seeing a collection of official iPhone 13 cases go on sale, AT&T is now back to deliver a new all-time low on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. On sale for the first time by itself, you can bring home the new accessory for $84.15. That’s down from the usual $99 price tag and amounts to $15 in savings.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Save up to $118 on Apple’s M1 iMac

Amazon now offers Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac starting at $1,250 in several colors. Normally you’d pay $1,299 with today’s offer matching the all-time low at $49 off. You’re also looking at the same price cuts on higher-end models. Not to mention, up to $118 in savings by going with an Open-Box Excellent version at Best Buy.

Delivering a series of enhancements, the recent M1 iMac refresh isn’t just all about Apple Silicon. Alongside those performances gains, there’s also an all-new ultra-slim form-factor that rocks a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as an integrated 1080p FaceTime camera. That’s not to mention six speakers to deliver Spatial Audio and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. You’re also looking at up to 512GB of storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and the option of Ethernet in the power brick to complement its onboard Wi-Fi 6 support. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

Score an exclusive Twelve South HoverBar Duo discount

Twelve South is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its must-have accessories for the new iPad mini. Today is the last day to drop the price of the Twelve South HoverBar Duo down to $70. Marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, you can now slash the price down from $80 to deliver a match of the all-time low set once before.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo launched earlier in the year to deliver an upgraded iPad experience, and with the latest iPad mini beginning to ship last week, today’s discount makes for a perfect chance to score the complimentary accessory. Sporting a premium metal build, the stand arrives with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. And living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

