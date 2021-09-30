The original Apple Watch is now considered a ‘vintage’ product by Apple

The original Apple Watch, first released by Apple in 2015, is now officially considered a “vintage” product, according to Apple. The company today updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to add the original Apple Watch as well as the 13-inch and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros from 2015.

As a refresher, Apple products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five years ago, but less than seven years ago. Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

This is the first time that an Apple Watch has appeared on Apple’s list of vintage and obsolete products.

In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs from Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers. Nowadays, however, repairs are subject to parts availability but may still be possible. A product loses all hardware service when it becomes “obsolete,” which happens when Apple stopped distributing it for sale more than seven years ago, but Macs could be eligible for battery replacements for up to 10 years.

Earlier this year, another fan favorite entered the “vintage” category when Apple added the original 12-inch MacBook to its list of vintage and obsolete products. The subsequent updates in 2016 and 2017 are not yet considered “vintage” by Apple. Apple discontinued the 12-inch MacBook lineup altogether in 2019.

Do you have any fond memories of the original Apple Watch or the 13-inch and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros? Let us know down in the comments.

