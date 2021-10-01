Deals: iPad Pro models up to $300+ off, ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

We are now ready with all of Friday morning’s best Apple-related deals to take us into the weekend. Alongside ongoing offers on Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 iMac with 4K Retina display and the official MagSafe Battery Pack, today we have over $300 off iPad Pro models for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest. From there, you’ll find the HomeKit-ready ecobee4 thermostat marked down along with Belkin’s latest 2021 MagSafe iPhone 13 Car Vent Mount PRO. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save over $300 on prev-gen. iPad Pros and more today

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPads in both new and certified refurbished conditions. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable offers from the sale has the Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB marked down to $489.99. Down from its original $799 price tag, this refurbished offer amounts to $309 and marks the best price of the year.

Even with the new M1 models now available, going with one of the previous-generation iPad Pros nets you many of the same features in a more affordable package. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display arrives with ProMotion as well as USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and all of the new functionality in iPadOS15. This one is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, paper writing, and a whole litany of other tasks. It includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat drops to $150 + more from $70

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of ecobee heating and cooling gear from $70 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Sensor for $149.99. Down from its $249 list price, today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. ecobee4 delivers HomeKit control as well as built-in Alexa. Alongside that, this thermostat also learns your routine so it can figure out your heating or cooling schedule as needed. The bundled sensors can be used to help tailor your home’s heating and cooling based on the temperature of each individual room, and not just where the thermostat is located. You can learn more in our hands-on review. They ship with a 90-day Woot warranty. Check out Woot’s landing page for other deals.

Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 13 Car Vent Mount PRO drops back down to $36.50

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO for iPhone 12 and 13 models at $36.59 shipped. Still among the very first discounts, this is within a few cents of the all-time low and the lowest total we can find. Belkin’s latest MagSafe car accessory launched earlier this spring with support for all iPhone 12 and 13 models alongside an Apple MagSafe-ready design. As the name suggests, it neatly carries your device with a vent clip to keep your display at eye level while on the road. That’s on top of the “intuitive cable management that keeps your charging cable* conveniently within reach, so you never run low on power.” Learn more in our launch coverage here and head below for even more.

