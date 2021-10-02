TechMatte amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13/Pro/Max now 10% off

Want to protect your new iPhone 13 screen without overpaying? TechMatte’s amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors for the new iPhones offer high-quality protection at an affordable price. Coming in 2-packs, these tempered glass screen protectors are effortless to install, offer an anti-fingerprint coating, full drop and scratch protection, work with and without cases, and more. Head below for a closer look and get 10% off now for a limited time.

The iPhone 13 lineup has what Apple says is its most durable display yet with its latest Ceramic Shield coating. However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbreakable. And instead of spending $40+ on a screen protector, what if you could get a premium glass screen protector for a fraction of the price?

The amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors offer just that with 2-packs going for just $11.99 for both iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max. And the high-quality tempered glass protectors feature a truly seamless installation that you can’t mess up.

amFilm OneTouch iPhone 13 Glass Screen Protector features:

Olephobic coating to prevent fingerprints

Ultra-clear, high-definition glass offers 99.9% transparency

0.33mm thick for full scratch and drop protection but so thin you hardly notice it

9H hardness

All installation accessories included

Along with the 2 tempered glass screen protectors and the integrated auto-alignment trays, you get wet and dry wipes, microfiber cloths, and dust removal stickers to make sure you get a perfect installation.

We tested out these screen protectors here at 9to5Mac and found the installation to be a breeze with zero air bubbles and a precise fit. We also tested out an iPhone 13 Pro with the amFilm OneTouch and it works great without a case, with Apple cases as well as third-party ones.





In use, we found the OneTouch Glass Screen Protector to have an indistinguishable feel to the iPhone 13’s actual display and it’s so thin and clear that it practically disappears in day-to-day use. At $11.99 for a 2-pack, you can’t beat the OneTouch screen protectors.

Buy OneTouch Screen Protectors for your iPhone 13

With Apple charging between $229 to $329 for a screen repair for the iPhone 13 mini to Pro Max, making a small investment in the amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors is something you won’t regret.

The TechMatte amFilm OneTouch 2-packs are available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, all at the same $11.99. And for 10% off, make sure to click the instant coupon on the amFilm Amazon listing.

