Gurman: M1X MacBook Pro still on track for this year, likely ‘in the next month’

Now that the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 have officially been announced, attention has shifted to Apple’s highly-anticipated MacBook Pro refresh that has been rumored for the better part of 2021. Bloomberg reports today that the first ‘M1X’ Macs are still on track for this year.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman doubles down on his previous reporting regarding the ongoing Apple Silicon transition. Gurman writes that the M1X chip is “still on tap for 2021” and will first show up in new MacBook Pro models sometime “in the next month.” The new chip is also expected to make its way to a higher-end Mac mini “at some point.”

The M1X has been developed in two different variations, according to the report. Both versions of the chip feature a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The differentiating feature between the two variations will be graphics cores, with Apple offering both 16 and 32 graphics cores configurations.

Bloomberg also continues to report that Apple is working on “higher-performance chips for a new Mac Pro” as well as an “M2 for future MacBook Airs, iMacs and low-end MacBook Pros.”

Gurman writes:

The new MacBook Pro didn’t appear at Apple’s September product unveiling, but it should still be launching in the coming weeks. Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October. So stay tuned.

The new MacBook Pro lineup has been rumored for the entirety of 2021. The machines are expected to be available in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations with mini-LED display, a redesigned chassis, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and MagSafe for charging. Apple is also expected to remove the controversial Touch Bar.

The new MacBook Pros are hotly anticipated upgrades and will correct a lot of the things people dislike about the current MacBook Pro generation. You can read more about what to expect from Apple at a potential October event right here.

