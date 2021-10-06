Apple Watch Series 7: Everything we know (and don’t know) about pre-orders

After being announced alongside the iPhone 13 last month, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders are set to begin this Friday, October 8. Head below as we round up everything we know so far about Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, plus some questions that we still have…

What time do pre-orders begin?

Apple says that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. This is when you’ll be able to head to the Apple Store Online or Apple Store application to place your Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order for delivery or in-store pickup.

At launch, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions.

Apple Watch Series 7 colors and finishes

As a refresher, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in three different materials: aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Each model is also available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and with your band of choice, and in GPS only or Cellular + GPS configurations.

Aluminum

Midnight

Starlight

Green

Blue

(PRODUCT)RED

Stainless Steel

Silver

Graphite

Gold

Titanium

Natural

Space Black

Pricing

So far, Apple has said that the Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity. The company has not confirmed pricing for any other configurations.

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 6 in stainless steel starts at $749, while the titanium model starts at $849. Whether or not the Series 7 will retain this pricing remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this story when we know more.

When will the first Apple Watch Series 7 orders arrive?

The first Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will arrive on Friday, October 15. This is also when the first shipments will hit Apple Stores, according to the company.

Supply will be tight…

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6 vs Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 7 has faced production issues, leading to the delayed launch in October rather than September. Recently, YouTuber Jon Prosser reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in “very limited” supply at launch due to those production delays and road bumps.

This means that if you hope to get an Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day, you better wake up early on Friday and be willing to make concessions when it comes to specific configurations.

Apple Watch Series 7 reviews

Even though the Apple Watch Series 7 was announced last month, we’re still waiting on the first reviews from members of the press. If Apple follows historical precedent, we expect these reviews to be published sometime mid-next week.

Be ready for fast charging

One of the key features of the Apple Watch Series 7 is faster charging. Apple says that the Series 7 charges up to 33% faster than the Series 6, and that eight minutes of charging can give you enough battery for eight hours of sleep tracking.

The entire charging system for Apple Watch Series 7 has been rethought to get you up and running faster than ever. With an updated charging architecture and fast-charging USB-C cable, it takes about 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80% charge.

In the box with your Apple Watch Series 7, you’ll get a new USB-C charging cable, but you’ll need to supply your own charging brick. Apple says that its charging stats are based on tests conducted with an 18W USB-C charger.

Do old Apple Watch bands work with the Series 7?

Finally, if you have an existing collection of Apple Watch bands, have no fear: all of your old bands will still be compatible with your new watch, even though the sizing has gotten bigger this year at 41mm and 45mm.

Wrap up

As you can see, there are still some key details that we don’t yet know about the Apple Watch Series 7, primarily around pricing and configuration options. Ideally, Apple will launch an online “Apple Watch Studio” sometime in the next two days to give shoppers the ability to learn more about their options prior to Friday morning pre-orders.

If you’re looking for the full details on what’s new with the Apple Watch Series 7, and how it compares to its predecessors, check out our in-depth comparison.

