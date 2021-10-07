Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 get new AI features, guided edits, more

Adobe announced today its new Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. These releases offer new AI-powered features for users to get more creative with photos and videos.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 highlights

There’s plenty to be excited about in the new Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. Here are the key features:

Instantly turn photos into art: It’ll be possible to choose from different artistic effects inspired by famous works of art to apply to a photo;

New live photos: Add moving overlays like snowflakes, hearts, and sparkles to images, then save your designs as MP4s to easily share on social or use in holiday cards;

Warp photos to fit any shape: Thanks to Adobe Sensei AI technology it’s possible to place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 highlights

Easily pick the right aspect ratio: Premiere Elements will make it easier to edit and export videos in social-friendly vertical or square formats without losing content;

Auto-reframe subject: Adobe Sensei AI technology can automatically re-frame a subject to keep the most important part of the action in the frame.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 add new guided edits

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements boast 87 Guided Edits and are introducing four all-new options this year, including one for making your furry and feathered friends look their best. Use Photoshop Elements to frame them up just right, adjust color and lighting, select and refine detailed edges like fur, and remove collars and leashes in a few simple steps.

With these new guided edits, it will be possible to get the perfect pet photo, extend photo backgrounds, add animated overlays, adjust shadows and highlights, and explore new slideshow styles.

You can learn more about everything new with Photoshop and Premiere Elements here. What do you think about these features? Do you use a lot of Photoshop and Premiere Elements? Tell us in the comment section below.

Related

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: