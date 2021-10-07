Adobe adds single-click ‘Auto Tone’ feature to Premiere Pro Beta for smart color corrections

Ahead of Adobe MAX 2021, Adobe has introduced a new one-click color correction tool in Premiere Pro Beta called “Auto Tone.”

Auto Tone adjustments are displayed in the Basic Correction sliders at the top of the Lumetri panel in Premiere Pro Beta. Unlike the older Auto button, the new Auto Tone tool utilizes all of the Basic Correction settings, providing more refined results that, according to Adobe, “will continue to improve over time as the algorithm evolves.” Upon release, the new Auto Tone feature will replace the current Auto adjustment button.

The new Auto Tone feature coming to Adobe Premiere Pro

Here is a video demonstration of the new Auto Tone feature in the latest Premiere Pro Beta:

