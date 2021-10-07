Apple opens its first US Developer Academy in Detroit

As announced earlier this year, Apple this week opened its newest Developer Academy in Detroit, the first in the United States. The program, which is already available in countries such as Brazil and Italy, comes to the US in a partnership with Michigan State University.

The Apple Developer Academy is a program that trains programming and design students to create apps for iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms. There are classes on Swift language, interface prototyping, and more. Everything is supervised by Apple, and the students have the opportunity to have their apps featured on the App Store.

The company says the Developer Academy in Detroit is part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a program created to combat racism and create opportunities for “communities of color across the country.”

Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson argues that every student should have the opportunity to become an entrepreneur, and that learning how to develop apps is an important step on that journey.

Detroit has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, powered by creativity and inclusion, and we’re thrilled to welcome this inaugural class of creators as we start classes at the Apple Developer Academy, the first of its kind in the US. Through the power of technology and innovation, we are proud to be helping prepare these innovators for new opportunities.

According to Apple, the Detroit Academy is made up of a group of 100 learners between the ages of 18 and 60. Each will receive 10 months of training on app development for Apple’s platforms and also entrepreneurship classes. The academy is located in the First National Building in downtown Detroit.

More details about the program can be found on Apple’s website.

